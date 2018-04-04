North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) (NOA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.2304160003578 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) alerts:

NOA stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.98, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.43. North American Energy Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $64.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.05 million. North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.53%. sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Energy Partners Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.0159 dividend. This is an increase from North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 5th. North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA)’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

NOA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 54,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $287,559.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 87,919 shares of company stock valued at $459,948 over the last 90 days.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) (NOA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/north-american-energy-partners-inc-usa-noa-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-accern-reports-updated-updated.html.

About North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA)

North American Energy Partners Inc provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors within Western Canada. The Company’s operating divisions include Heavy Construction and Mining; Industrial, and Tailings & Environmental Construction.

Receive News & Ratings for North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Energy Partners Inc.(USA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.