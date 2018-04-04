The North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The North West (TSE:NWC) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s previous close.

NWC has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The North West from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of The North West in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of The North West from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The North West from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 12th.

Shares of NWC traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$27.14. The company had a trading volume of 77,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,829. The North West has a 1-year low of C$26.50 and a 1-year high of C$33.74.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The North West had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of C$489.80 million for the quarter.

The North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 122 Northern stores, which offer food, financial services, and general merchandise; 7 Northmart stores that provide fresh foods, fashion, and health products and services; 31 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offer family fashion, household products, and food; 13 Quickstop convenience stores that provide ready-to-eat foods, petroleum products, and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots clearance center; and 1 Price Chopper store, which offers grocery items.

