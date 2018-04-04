Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Northern Trust (NTRS) Stock Price

Press coverage about Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Northern Trust earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the asset manager an impact score of 44.8133441258988 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.40. The stock had a trading volume of 502,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $110.81. The company has a market cap of $22,876.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo set a $105.00 target price on Northern Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northern Trust to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In related news, EVP Wilson Leech sold 8,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $951,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean M. Harrison purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.98 per share, for a total transaction of $72,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $20,188,431. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Northern Trust (NTRS) Stock Price” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/northern-trust-ntrs-given-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-18-updated-updated.html.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.