HBK Investments L P Acquires 1,196 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

HBK Investments L P raised its position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 29.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NorthWestern Corp has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $64.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2,609.65, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.23.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $344.55 million during the quarter. equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Wells Fargo set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $55.40.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $103,284.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,793.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick R. Corcoran sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $259,947.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,900 shares of company stock worth $414,181. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as North-Western Energy, provides electricity and natural gas. The Company’s segments are Electric operations, Natural gas operations and All other. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided electricity and natural gas to approximately 709,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.

