Novanta (NOVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Novanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Novanta stock opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,766.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Novanta has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.35 million. Novanta had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. research analysts expect that Novanta will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $498,058.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 26,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,917 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $767,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,439,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 78,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, formerly GSI Group Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems. The Company’s segments are Photonics, Vision and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures and markets photonics-based solutions, including carbon dioxide (CO2) laser sources, laser scanning and laser beam delivery products, to customers around the world.

