Novartis (NOVN) Given a CHF 89 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been assigned a CHF 89 price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a CHF 87 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase set a CHF 84 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 92 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays set a CHF 80 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a CHF 95 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 88.89.

NOVN stock opened at CHF 78.38 on Wednesday. Novartis has a twelve month low of CHF 72.45 and a twelve month high of CHF 88.30.

Novartis Company Profile

