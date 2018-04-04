Novavax (NVAX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOVAVAX INC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of proprietary products focused on women’s health and infectious diseases. Their technology platforms involve the use of proprietary, microscopic, organized, non-phospholipid structures as vehicles for the delivery of a wide variety of drugs and other therapeutic products, including certain hormones, anti-bacterial and anti-viral products and vaccine adjuvants. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on NVAX. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on Novavax and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services upped their target price on Novavax to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. S&P Equity Research reduced their target price on Novavax from $1.81 to $1.35 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Novavax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,425,833. Novavax has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.17, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.12.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Novavax will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Novavax by 349.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 77,733 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Novavax by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 115,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 63,155 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Novavax by 74.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 162,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

