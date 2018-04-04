Head-To-Head Comparison: NSK (NPSKY) and Its Peers

NSK (OTCMKTS: NPSKY) is one of 323 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare NSK to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get NSK alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NSK and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSK 0 0 0 0 N/A NSK Competitors 713 2144 1781 78 2.26

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 1.52%. Given NSK’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NSK has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares NSK and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSK 5.47% 10.64% 5.02% NSK Competitors 9.97% 11.27% 4.90%

Dividends

NSK pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 35.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NSK and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NSK $8.78 billion $423.70 million N/A NSK Competitors $13.04 billion $1.05 billion 18.48

NSK’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NSK.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NSK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

NSK has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSK’s rivals have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NSK rivals beat NSK on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About NSK

NSK Ltd. is engaged in manufacture and sale of bearings. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial Machinery business and Automotive business. The Industrial Machinery segment is engaged in the production and sales of industrial machinery bearings, ball screws and linear guides. The Automotive business is engaged in production and sales of bearings for car manufacturers and automotive component manufacturers, steering columns and automatic transmission components. Its Industrial Machinery business consists of approximately two product categories: Industrial Machinery Bearings, which offers miniature through to ultra-large bearings, and Precision Machinery and Parts, which provides linear motion products and mechatronic products. Its Automotive business provides Automotive Bearings, such as mainstay hub unit bearings and needle roller bearings, and Automotive Components, which include electric power steering (EPS) systems and automatic transmission (AT) components.

Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.