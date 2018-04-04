Numus (CRYPTO:NMS) Price Reaches $0.85 on Exchanges

Numus (CURRENCY:NMS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Numus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00012412 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last week, Numus has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. Numus has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $13,776.00 worth of Numus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.01 or 0.04446620 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00051915 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00032927 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00021175 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00622731 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00076584 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00055463 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00031975 BTC.

Numus Coin Profile

Numus (CRYPTO:NMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Numus’ total supply is 730,548 coins. Numus’ official Twitter account is @http://numus.cash/. The official website for Numus is numus.cash.

Numus Coin Trading

Numus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Numus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numus must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

