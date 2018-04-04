Nutanix Inc (NTNX) EVP David Sangster Sells 6,625 Shares

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) EVP David Sangster sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $348,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Sangster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 15th, David Sangster sold 11,525 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $611,286.00.

On Monday, March 12th, David Sangster sold 100,082 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $5,052,139.36.

On Tuesday, December 19th, David Sangster sold 5,892 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $213,997.44.

NTNX opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. Nutanix Inc has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $8,069.17, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.32.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 196.67%. The company had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTNX. Wells Fargo increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Nutanix from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 152,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $4,557,000. 44.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

