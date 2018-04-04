UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,399 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of NuVasive worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 13.7% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,559,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,514,000 after purchasing an additional 187,863 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,553,000 after purchasing an additional 184,860 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,080,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,405,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 236.4% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 220,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 155,100 shares during the period.

NUVA stock opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.48. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $81.68. The company has a market cap of $2,676.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. NuVasive had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory T. Lucier acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.30 per share, with a total value of $301,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NUVA shares. BTIG Research set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of NuVasive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

