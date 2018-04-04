Nuveen Arizona Premium Income (NAZ) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income (NYSE:NAZ) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as low as $13.35 and last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 39540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income (NYSE:NAZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Arizona Premium Income

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from both regular federal and designated state income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities within a single state or certain United States territories.

