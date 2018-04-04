Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0285 per share on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NCA remained flat at $$9.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. 9,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,780. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $10.70.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from both regular federal and California state income taxes, and in the case of California Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT)-Free Income (NKX) the AMT applicable to individuals, by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities within the state of California or certain United States territories.

