Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd (NAC) Share Price

Media headlines about Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NAC) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.4371144728876 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE NAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 327,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,197. Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

In other news, Director Michael John Saliken sold 110,000 shares of Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $123,200.00.

About Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen California Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund, is a closed-ended fund. The Fund provides investment solutions designed to help secure the long-term goals of individual investors and the advisors who serve them. It seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax and its secondary investment objective is the enhancement of portfolio value.

