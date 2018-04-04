Nuveen Intermediate Dur (NID) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Intermediate Dur (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

Nuveen Intermediate Dur has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE NID traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 31,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,984. Nuveen Intermediate Dur has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $13.77.

About Nuveen Intermediate Dur

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

