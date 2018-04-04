Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NIQ) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NIQ traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $12.59. 1,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,681. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a diversified portfolio of primarily investment grade quality municipal securities (approximately 80% of managed assets), the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.

