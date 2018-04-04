Nuveen North Carolina Premium (NYSE:NNC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Nuveen North Carolina Premium has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen North Carolina Premium alerts:

NNC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,276. Nuveen North Carolina Premium has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $13.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/nuveen-north-carolina-premium-nnc-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-04.html.

About Nuveen North Carolina Premium

There is no company description available for Nuveen North Carolina Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen North Carolina Premium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen North Carolina Premium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.