Nuveen Pennsylvania Premium (NQP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Pennsylvania Premium (NYSE:NQP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Premium has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:NQP traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 113,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,584. Nuveen Pennsylvania Premium has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $13.78.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Premium Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment Quality Municipal Fund, is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and Pennsylvania personal income taxes.

