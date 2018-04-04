Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NSL stock remained flat at $$6.56 during trading hours on Wednesday. 27,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,724. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/nuveen-senior-income-fund-nsl-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-04.html.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income, consistent with capital preservation by investing primarily in adjustable rate United States dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. The Fund focuses on investing in industries, including media, software, food and staples retailing, health care equipment and supplies, and hotels restaurants and leisure.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.