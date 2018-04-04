Insider Selling: “Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Major Shareholder Sells 654 Shares of Stock

“Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) major shareholder Gates Capital Management, L.P. sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $14,015.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NES opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. “Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

“Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.43 million during the quarter.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides full-cycle environmental solutions to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company offers environmental solutions for unconventional oil and gas exploration and production, including the delivery, collection, treatment, recycle, and disposal of restricted environmental products used in the development of unconventional oil and natural gas fields in the Bakken and Eagle Ford Shale areas, as well as the Haynesville, Marcellus, and Utica areas.

