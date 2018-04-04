Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Nvidia from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr downgraded shares of Nvidia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.06 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Nvidia in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nvidia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Nvidia to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.27.

Shares of NVDA opened at $225.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $140,111.95, a PE ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51. Nvidia has a 52-week low of $95.49 and a 52-week high of $254.50.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Nvidia had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 45.02%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Nvidia will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 32,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $7,674,133.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,320,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 40,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.67, for a total transaction of $9,914,995.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,959 shares of company stock worth $22,692,182 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Nvidia by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 590 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nvidia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nvidia by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Nvidia by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nvidia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nvidia

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

