NVR (NVR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “NVR is poised to gain traction in 2018 on the current positive housing scenario. Unlike other homebuilders, NVR’s sole business is selling and building quality homes by typically acquiring finished building lots, without the risk of owning and developing land in a cyclical industry. NVR’s disciplined business model and focus on maximizing liquidity and minimizing risk are likely to generate more returns for shareholders. Though homebuilding gross margin was 19.2% in 2017, an improvement of 170 bps year over year, gross margin pressure is likely to pose a threat over the next several quarters owing to cost pressure. However, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get NVR alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. UBS boosted their target price on NVR from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,119.25.

NVR stock traded up $105.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3,094.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,762.26, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63. NVR has a 12-month low of $2,028.99 and a 12-month high of $3,700.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $43.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $48.95 by ($5.54). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $37.80 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that NVR will post 188.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 47 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,000.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $534,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddie Arthur Grier sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,968.07, for a total value of $1,187,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,373,063 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in NVR by 1,120.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “NVR (NVR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/nvr-nvr-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. The Company’s segments are Homebuilding Mid Atlantic, Homebuilding North East, Homebuilding Mid East, Homebuilding South East and Mortgage Banking. Its Homebuilding Mid Atlantic segment operates in various geographic regions, which include Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, District of Columbia (DC).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVR (NVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.