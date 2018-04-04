Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oaktree Capital Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the asset manager an impact score of 45.4124802974792 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OAK stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.20. 281,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,336. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Oaktree Capital Group has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6,188.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.45 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Oaktree Capital Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OAK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered their price objective on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In related news, Director Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,821,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $36,700,746.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $307,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 456,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,015.

About Oaktree Capital Group

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

