Oasis Petroleum (OAS) and Its Peers Head to Head Review

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE: OAS) is one of 160 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Oasis Petroleum to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Oasis Petroleum has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasis Petroleum’s peers have a beta of 0.65, suggesting that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum 9.92% 0.16% 0.08% Oasis Petroleum Competitors -1.66% -47.64% 3.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum $1.25 billion $123.79 million 391.00 Oasis Petroleum Competitors $9.50 billion $284.15 million 21.09

Oasis Petroleum’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oasis Petroleum. Oasis Petroleum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oasis Petroleum and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum 1 9 14 0 2.54 Oasis Petroleum Competitors 1532 6687 10017 306 2.49

Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $11.35, indicating a potential upside of 45.14%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 20.13%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Oasis Petroleum is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Oasis Petroleum beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc. is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Well Services, and Midstream Services. The exploration and production segment is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. The well services business segment (OWS) performs completion services for the Company’s oil and natural gas wells operated by Oasis Petroleum North America LLC (OPNA). The midstream services business segment (OMS) performs salt water gathering and disposal services, fresh water services, natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil gathering and transportation and other midstream services for the Company’s oil and natural gas wells operated by OPNA. The Company also operates a well services business and a midstream services business.

