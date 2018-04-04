Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – American Depositary Shares (OASM) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:OASM) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – American Depositary Shares earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.3239866407578 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – American Depositary Shares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ OASM remained flat at $$1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,495. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – American Depositary Shares has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.16.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:OASM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – American Depositary Shares had a negative net margin of 5,262.76% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB – American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations and drug-delivery systems based on cytostatics. The company's approved products include Paclical/Apealea, a water-soluble formulation of XR17 and paclitaxel to treat cancers, such as lung, breast, and ovarian cancer; and Paccal Vet, a formulation for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma and mammary carcinoma in dogs.

