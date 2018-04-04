Ocado Group (OCDO) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.81) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.74) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 380 ($5.33) to GBX 545 ($7.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 320 ($4.49) to GBX 525 ($7.37) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.61) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ocado Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 396.20 ($5.56).

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 530.80 ($7.45) on Wednesday. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 233.10 ($3.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 603.20 ($8.47).

In related news, insider Neill Abrams bought 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 566 ($7.94) per share, for a total transaction of £18,638.38 ($26,162.80). Also, insider Tim Steiner sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($7.58), for a total transaction of £24,300,000 ($34,110,050.53). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,017.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc is a United Kingdom-based online grocery retailer. The Company’s principal activities are grocery retailing and the development and monetization of Intellectual Property (IP) and technology used for the online retailing, logistics and distribution of grocery and consumer goods, derived from the United Kingdom.

