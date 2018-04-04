Ocean Bio-Chem (OBCI) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ocean Bio-Chem earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:OBCI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.84. 11,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,321. The stock has a market cap of $36.09, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.74. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $5.71.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of a range of appearance, performance and maintenance products. The Company offers its services under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names within the United States and Canada. In addition, the Company produces private label formulations of its products for various customers and provides custom blending and packaging services for these and other products.

