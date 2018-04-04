OceanChain Price Tops $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (OC)

OceanChain (CURRENCY:OC) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, OceanChain has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One OceanChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OceanChain has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2.47 million worth of OceanChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00613240 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006328 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000592 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00096792 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002695 BTC.

OceanChain Profile

OceanChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2014. OceanChain’s official website is oceanchain.club. OceanChain’s official Twitter account is @Orangecoins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orangecoin (OC) is a scrypt altcoin that joins both Proof of Work and Proof of Stake to secure the network. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 25% of the total number of 200 million coins and will last two weeks. The PoS phase has an interest rate of 20% in Y1, 10% Y2, 5% Y3 and then a constant 2.5%. There was a premine of 5% for bounties etc. “

Buying and Selling OceanChain

OceanChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is not currently possible to purchase OceanChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanChain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OceanChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

