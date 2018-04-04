OFS Capital (OFS) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.71

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of OFS stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 19.34 and a quick ratio of 19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $149.68, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.42. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $14.58.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). OFS Capital had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $8.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million. equities research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of OFS Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS Capital) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments. It focuses primarily on middle-market companies in the United States, including senior secured loans, including first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans, and warrants and other minority equity securities.

