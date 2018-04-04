OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3325 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th.

OGE Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. OGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 70.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy stock opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,414.56, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.39 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, Director Peter D. Clarke acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,940. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/oge-energy-corp-oge-to-go-ex-dividend-on-april-9th.html.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.