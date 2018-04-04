OHR Pharmaceutical (OHRP) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of -0.03

News headlines about OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP) have been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. OHR Pharmaceutical earned a daily sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.7555004829299 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have commented on OHRP. ValuEngine lowered shares of OHR Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Roth Capital lowered shares of OHR Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OHRP remained flat at $$0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday. 375,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,895. OHR Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.14.

OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07).

OHR Pharmaceutical Company Profile

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes.

