Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $142.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $11,840.50, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $152.50.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.00 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/old-dominion-freight-line-odfl-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated.html.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc is a union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company’s LTL services include ground and air expedited transportation for time-sensitive shipments, consumer household pickup and delivery and freight delivery services throughout North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.