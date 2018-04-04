Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.21

Headlines about Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Old Dominion Freight Line earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the transportation company an impact score of 46.5738914575673 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.58.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $146.27. 643,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,661.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.00 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.93%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc is a union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company’s LTL services include ground and air expedited transportation for time-sensitive shipments, consumer household pickup and delivery and freight delivery services throughout North America.

