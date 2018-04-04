OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $29.76 Million Stake in Citigroup (C)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 4,100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $29,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Citigroup by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 829.2% during the fourth quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Citigroup by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nomura set a $87.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.80 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.34.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174,019.16, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $29.76 Million Stake in Citigroup (C)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/old-mission-capital-llc-has-29-76-million-stake-in-citigroup-c.html.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.