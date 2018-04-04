iShares Inc. (URTH) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Inc. (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,818,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new position in shares of iShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,288,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $86.12 on Wednesday. iShares Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $94.23.

