OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Raises Stake in Nike (NKE)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,074 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Nike by 1.2% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its stake in Nike by 0.6% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 43,462 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in Nike by 0.9% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 40,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Nike by 1.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,939 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in Nike by 0.8% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 60,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $66.74. 1,747,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,024,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $104,319.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Nike has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Nike’s payout ratio is 31.87%.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 125,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $7,941,858.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,940,235.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at $114,641,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,722 shares of company stock worth $24,157,859 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Nomura set a $74.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.55.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

