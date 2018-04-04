OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Buys 24,700 Shares of Kinross Gold (KGC)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 388.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 242,545 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 192,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 46,364 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,962.27, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.90. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $4.91.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $810.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.68 million. equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Desjardins reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/old-mutual-customised-solutions-proprietary-ltd-grows-holdings-in-kinross-gold-co-kgc-updated.html.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.