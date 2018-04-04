OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Has $454,000 Position in Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 22.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,747,000 after buying an additional 29,767 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 13.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 5,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2,369.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 20,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 97.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DPZ opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $166.74 and a 1-year high of $236.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,912.26, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $891.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.27.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

