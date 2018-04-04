OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Acquires 4,500 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 65,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $7,324.32, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Michael F. Finn sold 1,889 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $57,727.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Shaver sold 235,810 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $7,211,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,985,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 617,688 shares of company stock valued at $19,020,157. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. Through its Performance Coatings segment, the Company provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

