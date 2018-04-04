Keith Gottschalk Sells 1,306 Shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) Stock

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) EVP Keith Gottschalk sold 1,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $19,459.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Keith Gottschalk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Keith Gottschalk sold 500 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $7,230.00.

OSBC opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $412.73, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 85,576 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 69.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Second Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts a full service community banking and trust business through its subsidiaries, including Old Second National Bank (the Bank), Old Second Capital Trust I, Old Second Capital Trust II and Old Second Affordable Housing Fund, LLC The Bank’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services that banking institutions provide, including demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market and individual retirement accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, agricultural loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations, and a range of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers, such as the acquisition of the United States Treasury notes and bonds, money orders, cashiers’ checks and foreign currency, direct deposit, debit cards, credit cards and other special services.

