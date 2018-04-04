Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Issues Earnings Results

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ollie's Bargain Outlet updated its FY19 guidance to $1.65-1.69 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,698. The company has a market capitalization of $3,650.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $62.05.

In related news, COO John W. Swygert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $2,966,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Howard Freedman sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $490,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,742 shares of company stock worth $5,567,718 over the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a retailer of brand name merchandise. The Company offers customers a selection of brand name products, including food, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Its warehouse format stores feature a range of products, including hardware, personal healthcare, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn and garden products.

