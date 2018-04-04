Omeros Co. (OMER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Omeros reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Omeros’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on OMER. Maxim Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $19.00 target price on shares of Omeros and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Omeros by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 42,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Omeros by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 66,827 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Omeros by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Omeros by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 93,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Omeros by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMER stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $11.28. 1,098,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,427. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -29.93. Omeros has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 3.57.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market, as well as orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies and disorders of the central nervous system. Its marketed drug product, Omidria (phenylephrine and ketorolac injection), is used during cataract surgery or intraocular lens (IOL) replacement.

