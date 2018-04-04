Omicron (OMC) One Day Volume Tops $39.00

Omicron (CURRENCY:OMC) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, Omicron has traded flat against the US dollar. Omicron has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Omicron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omicron coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00002136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.57 or 0.01741960 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007496 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015395 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Omicron Coin Profile

Omicron (OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Omicron’s total supply is 10,140,044 coins. Omicron’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto. Omicron’s official website is delta.investments.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Omicron

Omicron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Omicron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omicron must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omicron using one of the exchanges listed above.

