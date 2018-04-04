Omicron Reaches One Day Volume of $40.00 (CRYPTO:OMC)

Omicron (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, Omicron has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. Omicron has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of Omicron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omicron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.12 or 0.01713470 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007313 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015581 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002840 BTC.

About Omicron

Omicron is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Omicron’s total supply is 10,140,044 coins. Omicron’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto. The official website for Omicron is delta.investments.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Omicron

Omicron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Omicron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omicron must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omicron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

