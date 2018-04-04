OmiseGO Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last Week (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.37 or 0.00122373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Exrates, Coinbene and Upbit. In the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $854.47 million and approximately $30.45 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017733 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013043 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00029936 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005062 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000239 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubies (RBIES) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000237 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,042,552 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators which enforce behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. “

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX, Mercatox, Liqui, Bittrex, Livecoin, Bitfinex, Poloniex, EtherDelta, Coinnest, COSS, BigONE, Radar Relay, Gate.io, HitBTC, ChaoEX, BX Thailand, Kucoin, OKEx, TDAX, Bit-Z, Coinbene, Bancor Network, Binance, Upbit, Huobi, Cobinhood, Exrates, Cryptopia and Coinrail. It is not currently possible to buy OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmiseGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.