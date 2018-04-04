Omnicell Technologies’ (OMCL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their buy rating on shares of Omnicell Technologies (NASDAQ:OMCL) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price target on the stock.

“On Monday, April 2, CNBC.com reported that Walmart and perhaps Amazon were looking to acquire PillPack.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicell Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Craig Hallum cut Omnicell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray upped their price target on Omnicell Technologies from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut Omnicell Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.14.

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,636.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.28, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.74. Omnicell Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $55.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Omnicell Technologies (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $198.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.50 million. Omnicell Technologies had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 2.88%. Omnicell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. equities analysts predict that Omnicell Technologies will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $361,903.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 224,206 shares in the company, valued at $9,912,147.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $25,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Omnicell Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 94,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Omnicell Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Omnicell Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Omnicell Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter.

About Omnicell Technologies

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

