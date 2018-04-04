MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,823 Shares of Omnicom Group (OMC)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,185,000 after acquiring an additional 524,529 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,795,000 after acquiring an additional 43,425 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16,733.54, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $65.32 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 7.12%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Omnicom Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.46.

In other Omnicom Group news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $154,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,370.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

