Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 61,264 Shares of Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 61,264 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,586,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,828,000 after purchasing an additional 165,830 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12,545.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,070,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,047 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 449,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 65,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.61.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $95,363.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 50.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Chairman John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $4,178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,046,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,587,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $401,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,282.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,934 shares of company stock valued at $30,190,101 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

