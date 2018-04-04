Opescoin (OPES) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.00

Opescoin (CURRENCY:OPES) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Opescoin has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. Opescoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $10.00 worth of Opescoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opescoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,913.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.11 or 0.05601820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $655.86 or 0.09540210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.73 or 0.01741560 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.58 or 0.02510350 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00201694 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00627389 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00076498 BTC.

Opescoin Coin Profile

Opescoin (OPES) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2015. Opescoin’s official Twitter account is @Opescoindev.

Buying and Selling Opescoin

Opescoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Opescoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opescoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opescoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

