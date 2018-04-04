Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.22

News coverage about Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Opiant Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 48.2431502501961 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPNT. ValuEngine cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:OPNT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.91. 6,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,188. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of -0.63.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Lightlake Therapeutics, Inc, is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The Company has developed NARCAN (naloxone hydrochloride) Nasal Spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, which was conceived, licensed, developed and approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

